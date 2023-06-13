Tolerance.ca
A gothic, brilliant success: The Poison of Polygamy brings the first Chinese-Australian novel to the stage after 113 years

By Sophie Loy-Wilson, Senior Lecturer in Australian History, University of Sydney
Review: The Poison of Polygamy, directed by Courtney Stewart, La Boite and Sydney Theatre Company.

Early Chinese migrants to Australia believed in ghosts.

Hailing mostly from a handful of villages in China’s southern Guangdong province, these migrants were Cantonese peoples. For them, the undead had immense power – given the right circumstances.

It was beholden upon the living to manage the dead: bury them appropriately, return their bones to China, arrange for ancestor worship.

