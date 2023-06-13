Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

We need more than a 15% pay rise to beat the 3 stigmas turning people off aged care jobs

By Asmita Manchha, Research fellow, The University of Queensland
Our research shows that aged care work is still stigmatised by other health professionals as dirty, difficult and low-status – more than most other jobs.The Conversation


