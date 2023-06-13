Don't believe the hype. 'Egg timer' tests can't reliably predict your chance of conceiving or menopause timing
By Tessa Copp, NHMRC Emerging Leader Research Fellow, University of Sydney
Jenny Doust, Clinical Professorial Research Fellow, The University of Queensland
Karin Hammarberg, Senior Research Fellow, Global and Women's Health, School of Public Health & Preventive Medicine, Monash University
The ‘egg timer’ blood test is marketed as an empowering way to give women insights to help them plan when to have children. Problem is, it can’t deliver what it promises.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, June 13, 2023