Human Rights Observatory

Can the new High Speed Rail Authority deliver after 4 decades of costly studies?

By Philip Laird, Honorary Principal Fellow, University of Wollongong
Some 34 countries have high-speed rail or are about to get it. Yet since it was for proposed for Australia in 1984, no local plan for high-speed rail has got further than the drawing board.The Conversation


