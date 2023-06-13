Tolerance.ca
Virgin Galactic’s use of the 'Overview Effect’ to promote space tourism is a terrible irony

By Ariane Moore, PhD Candidate in Philosophy, University of Tasmania
The Overview Effect describes the transformative impact of seeing Earth from space and feeling profoundly connected to our planet and concerned for it. That’s at odds with the impact of space tourism.The Conversation


