Human Rights Observatory

Eavesdroppers, code-breakers and digital snoops: a deep dive into one of the most secret branches of Australian intelligence

By Daniel Baldino, Senior Lecturer in Politics and International Relations, University of Notre Dame Australia
Much of the history of signals intelligence in Australia – revealing secrets and protecting one’s own – is tacit and poorly understood. A new book lifts the lid on this world.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
