EU: AI Act at risk as European Parliament may legitimize abusive technologies

By Amnesty International
The European Parliament must use a plenary vote cementing its final position on the European Union's Artificial Intelligence Act (AI Act) to ban racist and discriminatory profiling systems that target migrants and other marginalized groups, Amnesty International said today, ahead of the vote on 14 June. The organization is calling for the European Parliament to […]


