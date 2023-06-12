Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

El Niño combined with global warming means big changes for New Zealand’s weather

By Kevin Trenberth, Distinguished Scholar, NCAR; Affiliate Faculty, University of Auckland
2016 was the world’s warmest year on record, due in part to a very strong El Niño event. But 2023 (and 2024) could beat that record – what should we expect?The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Feeling the heat: Community science and survival in Fresno, California
~ A watershed report on solitary confinement in NZ prisons must now trigger real reform
~ How Jurassic Park changed film-making and our view of dinosaurs
~ Do you need to wash rice before cooking? Here's the science
~ The case for compost: why recycling food waste is so much better than sending it to landfill
~ Peter Singer's fresh take on Animal Liberation – a book that changed the world, but not enough
~ How should we teach climate change in schools? It starts with 'turbo charging' teacher education
~ A silver lining from the pandemic: how lockdowns helped kids learn the languages their parents speak
~ We're in another COVID wave. But it’s not like the others
~ Illuminating dark seas: Why fisheries management must be more transparent
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter