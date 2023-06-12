Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Slowing deep Southern Ocean current may be linked to natural climate cycle – but that's no reason to stop worrying about melting Antarctic ice

By Alessandro Silvano, NERC Independent Research Fellow in Oceanography, University of Southampton
Andrew Meijers, Deputy Science Leader, Polar Oceans Team, British Antarctic Survey
Shenjie Zhou, Postdoctoral Physical Oceanography, British Antarctic Survey
Our new research in the Antarctic suggests that the vital layer of cold water on the sea bed, which circulates the globe and influences the ocean’s ability to continue absorbing much of the rise in atmospheric heat and greenhouse gas emissions, is heating up and shrinking.

Much of this is a result of human-made climate change, which is melting Antarctic ice shelves and disrupting the complex system that controls this circulation. But it appears, as far as the past 30 years are concerned, a natural cycle…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ How Jurassic Park changed film-making and our view of dinosaurs
~ Do you need to wash rice before cooking? Here's the science
~ The case for compost: why recycling food waste is so much better than sending it to landfill
~ Peter Singer's fresh take on Animal Liberation – a book that changed the world, but not enough
~ How should we teach climate change in schools? It starts with 'turbo charging' teacher education
~ A silver lining from the pandemic: how lockdowns helped kids learn the languages their parents speak
~ We're in another COVID wave. But it’s not like the others
~ Illuminating dark seas: Why fisheries management must be more transparent
~ Initiative to enhance crucial role of women in countering hate speech launched
~ Nepal mountaineer rescues a Malaysian climber from the ‘Death Zone’ of Mount Everest
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter