Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Long COVID: effects on fatigue and quality of life can be comparable to some cancers – new research

By Henry Goodfellow, NIHR Clinical Lecturer in eHealth, UCL
As of March 2023, the Office for National Statistics estimated that 1.7 million people in the UK were living with self-reported long COVID. This refers to symptoms, including fatigue and brain fog among many others, that continue for more than 12 weeks after the initial COVID infection.

Long COVID is causing significant concern across the UK and around the world due to…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
