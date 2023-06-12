Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A jury of ex-presidents? No, but Trump's fate will be decided by 12 citizen peers, in a hallowed tradition of US democracy

By Stefanie Lindquist, Foundation Professor of Law and Political Science, Arizona State University
It is not the federal government that will hold Donald Trump’s future in its hands. It will be 12 jury members in his eventual trial.

Trump appears in federal court on June 13, 2023, for his arraignment and the formal presentation of the charges lodged against him in a 37-count indictment released on June 9, 2023.

Trump’s defenders have alleged that the indictment is a politically motivated “witch…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
