Rwanda genocide accused Félicien Kabuga is ruled unfit to stand trial: this will further erode trust in international justice

By Jonathan Beloff, Postdoctoral Research Associate, King's College London
The International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals recently concluded a two-year court hearing on Félicien Kabuga. Kabuga is accused of crimes against humanity during the Genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda in 1994. The court ruled that he was not mentally fit for trial.

The court proposed that the tribunal judges find an “alternative procedure that resembles a trial…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
