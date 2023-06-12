Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The forgotten migrant ships that came before Windrush in 1947

By Hannah Lowe, Reader in Creative Writing College of Business, Arts & Social Sciences, Brunel University London

Wind back the hours, the days and months, a year –

and out of fog, Ormonde sails like a rumour,

or a tale about how what’s too soon forgotten

will rise again – light up, awaken engines,

swing her bow through half a century,

return a hundred drifters, lost-at-sea.

From Ormonde by Hannah Lowe

The Empire Windrush is commonly believed to be the first boat to have brought post-war migrants from the Caribbean to Britain in 1948. This moment was captured…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
