Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Yes, federal charges against a former president are unprecedented - but so is Trump's political power

By Jared Mondschein, Director of Research, US Studies Centre, University of Sydney
Since Donald Trump announced his presidential candidacy eight years ago this week, few words have been more overused than “unprecedented”. It was unprecedented for a previously unelected politician who had never served a day in the US military or government to become president. It was also unprecedented for a US president to twice be impeached.

Yet again, there is no historical precedent for the fact that a former US president has been indictedThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ UN Should Enhance Screening of Bangladesh Peacekeepers
~ View from The Hill: Brittany Higgins story continues its damaging trail, with no end in sight
~ HIV care for migrant women in South Africa: the gaps and 5 steps towards offering better services
~ Illegal migration bill: the concern for children's rights keeping the House of Lords up all night
~ US Lawmakers Move to Protect Child Farmworkers
~ Succession on the Tibetan plateau: what's at stake in the battle over the Dalai Lama's reincarnation?
~ Possession and devotion inform Sarah Krasnostein's compelling reinterpretation of Peter Carey's art
~ 'When my thoughts would stray over the sea': reading the 19th century diaries of girls migrating to Australia
~ What's a TENS machine? Can it help my period pain or endometriosis?
~ Has a mathematician solved the 'invariant subspace problem'? And what does that even mean?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter