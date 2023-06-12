Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Illegal migration bill: the concern for children's rights keeping the House of Lords up all night

By Elizabeth A Faulkner, Lecturer in Law, Keele University
The illegal migration bill passed through the House of Commons earlier this year, but is being fiercely contested in the House of Lords. The bill is currently at the committee stage which allows the members to scrutinise the text and make amendments.

With only five days scheduled…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
