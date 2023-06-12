Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

US Lawmakers Move to Protect Child Farmworkers

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Workers house harvested burley tobacco in a barn in Shelbyville, Kentucky, US, August 20, 2020.  © 2020 Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg via Getty Images United States Congress members are introducing legislation today to help address the longstanding problem of child labor on US farms. Their move, on World Day Against Child Labor, comes as the US grapples with a rise in child labor. I’ve interviewed many children involved in hazardous child labor on US farms over the last 10 years. They’ve shared heartbreaking stories of working long hours in terrifying conditions. Agriculture…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ UN Should Enhance Screening of Bangladesh Peacekeepers
~ Yes, federal charges against a former president are unprecedented - but so is Trump's political power
~ View from The Hill: Brittany Higgins story continues its damaging trail, with no end in sight
~ HIV care for migrant women in South Africa: the gaps and 5 steps towards offering better services
~ Illegal migration bill: the concern for children's rights keeping the House of Lords up all night
~ Succession on the Tibetan plateau: what's at stake in the battle over the Dalai Lama's reincarnation?
~ Possession and devotion inform Sarah Krasnostein's compelling reinterpretation of Peter Carey's art
~ 'When my thoughts would stray over the sea': reading the 19th century diaries of girls migrating to Australia
~ What's a TENS machine? Can it help my period pain or endometriosis?
~ Has a mathematician solved the 'invariant subspace problem'? And what does that even mean?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter