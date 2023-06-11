Tolerance.ca
Need a mental health day but worried about admitting it? You're not alone

By Lena Wang, Associate Professor in Management, RMIT University
Louise Byrne, RMIT Fulbright Fellow, RMIT University
Timothy Bartram, Professor of Management, RMIT University
There are days when it’s hard to face work, even when you aren’t physically sick. Should you take a day off for your mental health? If you do, should you be honest about it when informing your manager?

If you work for an organisation or in a team where you feel safe to discuss mental health challenges, you are fortunate.

Despite all the progress made in understanding and talking about mental health, stigma and prejudices are still prevalent enough to prevent many of us from willingly letting bosses and coworkers know when we are struggling.

Mental health challenges…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
