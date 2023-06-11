Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How to avoid toxic perfectionism when planning a wedding

By Simon Sherry, Clinical Psychologist and Professor in the Department of Psychology and Neuroscience, Dalhousie University
Weddings have become increasingly curated: everything from the shoes to the table runners are perfectly themed and colour-co-ordinated. It is emblematic of our cultural obsession with perfection.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Predicting and planning for forest fires requires modelling of many complex, interrelated factors
~ Yes, the incel community has a sexism problem, but we can do something about it
~ Governments and industry must balance ethical concerns in the race for AI dominance
~ Nigeria needs to take climate action: 4 urgent steps to start with
~ Animal Farm has been translated into Shona – why a group of Zimbabwean writers undertook the task
~ Inspired by a Netflix drama, Taiwan finally has its #MeToo moment
~ Wildfire smoke FAQ: What’s happening with air quality right now and why? What are the risks? How do I protect myself short-term? What about long-term protection? Is this the ‘new normal?’
~ Trump indictment unsealed – a criminal law scholar explains what the charges mean, and what prosecutors will now need to prove
~ Residents of Ukrainian town occupied by Russia recount stories from a flooded Oleshky
~ Central African Republic: Tanzanian peacekeepers to be repatriated following abuse allegations
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter