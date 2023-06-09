Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Trump indictment unsealed – a criminal law scholar explains what the charges mean, and what prosecutors will now need to prove

By Gabriel J. Chin, Edward L. Barrett Jr. Chair & Martin Luther King Jr. Professor of Law, University of California, Davis
There are 38 felony charges against former President Donald Trump, and while it’s unlikely, he could potentially be sentenced to serve 400 years if found guilty on all of them.The Conversation


