Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Residents of Ukrainian town occupied by Russia recount stories from a flooded Oleshky

By Guest Contributor
People on the occupied by Russia left bank of the river Dnipro were abandoned by occupational authorities during the flood. These are their stories.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Central African Republic: Tanzanian peacekeepers to be repatriated following abuse allegations
~ New EU Migration Deal Will Increase Suffering at Borders
~ US Supreme Court Rejects Alabama’s Discriminatory Voting Map
~ Challenges of independent filmmaking in Indonesia
~ Pyramid schemes are on the rise – but do those who join up deserve prosecution or compensation?
~ The 'Murph' challenge: what to know about this CrossFit workout
~ Trump charged under Espionage Act – which covers a lot more crimes than just spying
~ The microchip industry would implode if China invaded Taiwan, and it would affect everyone
~ ADHD: inattention and hyperactivity have been the focus of research – but emotional problems may be the missing link
~ US gun crime: why tourists are being warned to avoid and beware
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter