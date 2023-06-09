Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Central African Republic: Tanzanian peacekeepers to be repatriated following abuse allegations

The UN on Friday announced that following serious allegations of sexual exploitation and abuse, an entire unit of 60 peacekeepers from Tanzania formerly based in the western part of the Central African Republic (CAR), is to be repatriated.


Read complete article

© United Nations -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Residents of Ukrainian town occupied by Russia recount stories from a flooded Oleshky
~ New EU Migration Deal Will Increase Suffering at Borders
~ US Supreme Court Rejects Alabama’s Discriminatory Voting Map
~ Challenges of independent filmmaking in Indonesia
~ Pyramid schemes are on the rise – but do those who join up deserve prosecution or compensation?
~ The 'Murph' challenge: what to know about this CrossFit workout
~ Trump charged under Espionage Act – which covers a lot more crimes than just spying
~ The microchip industry would implode if China invaded Taiwan, and it would affect everyone
~ ADHD: inattention and hyperactivity have been the focus of research – but emotional problems may be the missing link
~ US gun crime: why tourists are being warned to avoid and beware
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter