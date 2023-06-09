Tolerance.ca
New EU Migration Deal Will Increase Suffering at Borders

By Human Rights Watch
A June 8 agreement among European Union countries on asylum procedures and migration management is a recipe for more abuse at EU borders. Interior ministers meeting in Luxembourg endorsed policies that will entrench rights violations, including expedited procedures without sufficient safeguards, increased use of detention, and unsafe returns. The detailed agreement has not yet been…


© Human Rights Watch -
More
