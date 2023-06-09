Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

US Supreme Court Rejects Alabama’s Discriminatory Voting Map

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Lead counsel for the plaintiffs Deuel Ross (2nd left) speaks to members of the press as President and Director-Counsel of the NAACP Legal Defense Fund Janai Nelson (right), plaintiff Evan Milligan (2nd right), U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell (D-AL) (3rd right), and Khadidah Stone, plaintiff (4th right) listen after the oral argument of the Allen v. Milligan case at the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, DC, US, October 4, 2022. © 2022 Alex Wong/Getty Images In a victory for the right to vote, on June 8, the United States Supreme Court held in Allen v. Milligan that Alabama’s…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
