Human Rights Observatory

The 'Murph' challenge: what to know about this CrossFit workout

By Christopher Gaffney, Senior Lecturer in Integrative Physiology, Lancaster University
Meta boss Mark Zuckerberg recently shared on Facebook and Instagram that he had completed the “Murph” challenge, which is named for Navy Lieutenant Michael Murphy, who was killed in Afghanistan in June 2005, aged 29.

This gruelling CrossFit workout involves running one mile, doing 100 pull ups, 200 push ups, 300 squats and running another mile, all while wearing a weighted vest.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
