Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The microchip industry would implode if China invaded Taiwan, and it would affect everyone

By Robyn Klingler-Vidra, Associate Dean, Global Engagement | Associate Professor in Entrepreneurship and Sustainability, King's College London
A conflict between the US and China over computer chips – or semiconductors – has been escalating in recent months. In particular, the US has taken steps to limit China’s access to advanced chip technology amid heightened international competition in the area.

The US recently tightened export controls to undercut China’s access to high-end…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Challenges of independent filmmaking in Indonesia
~ Pyramid schemes are on the rise – but do those who join up deserve prosecution or compensation?
~ The 'Murph' challenge: what to know about this CrossFit workout
~ Trump charged under Espionage Act – which covers a lot more crimes than just spying
~ ADHD: inattention and hyperactivity have been the focus of research – but emotional problems may be the missing link
~ US gun crime: why tourists are being warned to avoid and beware
~ Nikki Haley: the 'new generation' candidate trying to win the Republican nomination
~ Why understanding how spiders spin silk may hold clues for treating Alzheimer's disease
~ Ukraine flood disaster: needs grow as long-term impacts loom
~ Sudan crisis still having devastating impact on civilians: UN rights office
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter