Human Rights Observatory

Why we're 'interviewing' captive birds to find the best to release into the wild

By Rachael Miller (Harrison), Lecturer in Biology & Animal Behaviour, Anglia Ruskin University
Elias Garcia-Pelegrin, Assistant Professor in Comparative Cognition and Evolutionary Psychology, National University of Singapore
Stuart Marsden, Professor of Conservation Ecology, Manchester Metropolitan University
Not all animals are the same. Even within a species, some are bolder and better at solving problems than others. We have found this to be true in the case of the critically endangered Bali myna, a rare bird found only on the island of Bali in Indonesia.

Fewer than 50 adult Bali mynas remain in their native dry forest and savanna…The Conversation


