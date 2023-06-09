Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

UK ivory trade ban extended to five more species – here's why we think it will be ineffective

By Elliot Doornbos, Senior Lecturer of Criminology, Nottingham Trent University
Angus Nurse, Head of Criminology and Criminal Justice, Nottingham Trent University
The loss of nature is one of the many environmental crises facing our planet. And a key challenge in addressing this is halting the poaching and trafficking of wildlife, which is often driven by demand for ivory.

In a bid to protect animals from poaching, the UK government has strengthened legal protections for five more species. Trading in ivory from hippos, walruses,…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
