Millions of women are working during menopause, but US law isn't clear on employees' rights or employers' obligations
By Naomi Cahn, Professor of Law, University of Virginia
Bridget J. Crawford, Professor of Law, Pace University
Emily Gold Waldman, Professor of Law; Associate Dean for Faculty Development, Pace University
While she was interviewing Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler in March 2023, Drew Barrymore suddenly exclaimed: “I’m so hot … I think I’m having my first hot flash!”
She took off her blazer and fanned herself dramatically.
While most hot flashes aren’t televised, the entertainer’s experience was far from unique. Barrymore, age 48, is one of approximately 15 million U.S. women…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Friday, June 9, 2023