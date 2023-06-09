Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The UK government does have a legal case for withholding WhatsApp messages from the COVID inquiry -- but here's why it will probably lose in court anyway

By Robert Craig, Lecturer in Law, University of Bristol
Baroness Hallett says she should be the one to decide which government messages are relevant to her inquiry, but is she right?The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Mae’n bryd i ni ailfeddwl beth yw gwyddoniaeth dinasyddion
~ Should I get the flu vaccine? South African experts say yes - here's why
~ Gonorrhoea and syphilis diagnoses are at their highest in decades – here's what you need to know about these STIs
~ Kenya's new spy chief will lead the national intelligence service – what the job is all about
~ The world is facing an unprecedented crisis – climate change
~ Honduras: Strong Action Needed on Corruption
~ Kyrgyzstan's YouTube sensation, D Billions, kicks off its global concert tour
~ Kyrgyzstan: Draft Law Threatens Civic Space
~ Do federal or state prosecutors get to go first in trying Trump? A law professor untangles the conflict
~ I was involved in talks to free a kidnapped Kiwi pilot in West Papua. With negotiations stalled, what happens now?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter