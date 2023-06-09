Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Should I get the flu vaccine? South African experts say yes - here's why

By Jocelyn Moyes, Medical Epidemiologist, National Institute for Communicable Diseases
Cheryl Cohen, Co-head of the Centre for Respiratory Disease and Meningitis, National Institute for Communicable Diseases
Sibongile Walaza, Medical Epidemiologist at the National Institute of Communicable Diseases and Lecturer at the School of Public Health, University of the Witwatersrand
The winter months are synonymous with the flu in South Africa. Similar to other countries in the southern hemisphere, South Africa has an annual influenza season stretching from April to August.

Influenza (flu) is an acute respiratory illness caused by an infection of the respiratory tract with the influenza virus. Influenza is spread through respiratory droplets which you breathe in or can pick up from contaminated surfaces. People infected with the influenza virus how a wide range of symptoms such as sudden onset of fever, muscle pains and body aches, cough, sore throat, blocked…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
