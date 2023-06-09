Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Kenya's new spy chief will lead the national intelligence service – what the job is all about

By Oscar Gakuo Mwangi, Associate Professor, Political Science, University of Rwanda
Kenya’s President William Ruto recently nominated a new national intelligence chief. Breaking with tradition, the president picked a career intelligence officer, Noordin Haji.

But what is national intelligence and what work does it do, particularly in Kenya? Since 1999,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Mae’n bryd i ni ailfeddwl beth yw gwyddoniaeth dinasyddion
~ The UK government does have a legal case for withholding WhatsApp messages from the COVID inquiry -- but here's why it will probably lose in court anyway
~ Should I get the flu vaccine? South African experts say yes - here's why
~ Gonorrhoea and syphilis diagnoses are at their highest in decades – here's what you need to know about these STIs
~ The world is facing an unprecedented crisis – climate change
~ Honduras: Strong Action Needed on Corruption
~ Kyrgyzstan's YouTube sensation, D Billions, kicks off its global concert tour
~ Kyrgyzstan: Draft Law Threatens Civic Space
~ Do federal or state prosecutors get to go first in trying Trump? A law professor untangles the conflict
~ I was involved in talks to free a kidnapped Kiwi pilot in West Papua. With negotiations stalled, what happens now?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter