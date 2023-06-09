Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Honduras: Strong Action Needed on Corruption

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A woman and her son at their home in the community of El Redondo, municipality of Trojes, Honduras, April 28, 2021. © 2021 Gustavo Amador/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (Tegucigalpa) – Honduras should take urgent steps to fight corruption, a structural problem that undermines human rights throughout the country, Human Rights Watch said in a briefing paper sent today to President Xiomara Castro and United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres. The ongoing negotiations to create a UN-backed commission – the Comisión Internacional contra la Corrupción e Impunidad en Honduras…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
