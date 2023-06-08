Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Why are First Nations children still not coming home from out-of-home care?

By BJ Newton, Senior Research Fellow in Social Policy and Social Work, UNSW Sydney
Ilan Katz, Professor of Social Policy, UNSW Sydney
Kathleen Falster, Senior lecturer, UNSW Sydney
Kyllie Cripps, Professor, Director Monash Indigenous Studies Centre, School of Philosophical, Historical & International Studies (SOPHIS), School of Social Sciences (SOSS), Faculty of Arts, Monash University
Paul Gray, Associate professor, Jumbunna Insitute for Indigenous Education and Research, University of Technology Sydney
New research shows keeping First Nations families together is better for the children’s wellbeing. How can First Nations families be better supported to achieve this?The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
