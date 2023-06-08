Tolerance.ca
A Russian 'spy' whale? Killer whales biting boats? Here’s how to understand these close encounters of the curious kind

By Vanessa Pirotta, Postdoctoral Researcher and Wildlife Scientist, Macquarie University
Unusual human-wildlife interactions raise questions about managing the risks. Wildlife scientist Vanessa Pirotta asks: What’s driving these wacky whale antics? How and when should we intervene?The Conversation


