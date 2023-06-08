Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The 'good fire': Prescribed burning can prevent catastrophic wildfires in the future

By Eric Lamb, Professor, Department of Plant Science, University of Saskatchewan
Roaring flames, burned-out houses and cars, hazy air and orange skies are all around us. Already this year, millions of hectares have been torched by more than 2,200 wildfires in Canada.

In the midst of another unprecedented fire season, it is easy to see fire as a destructive force to be controlled at all costs.

Through more than 100 years of aggressive fire suppression,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Friday essay: 'All I am is literature' – Franz Kafka's diaries were the forge of his writing
~ Pierre Bonnard: the master of shimmering luminosity, who painted difficult paintings and yet made them lucid and accessible
~ A Russian 'spy' whale? Killer whales biting boats? Here’s how to understand these close encounters of the curious kind
~ Long COVID could be caused by the virus lingering in the body. Here's what the science says
~ What is the 'splinternet'? Here's why the internet is less whole than you might think
~ Voice, treaty, truth: compared to other settler nations, Australia is the exception, not the rule
~ An El Niño looms over Australia's stressed electricity system – and we must plan for the worst
~ Overcrowded trains serve as metaphor for India in Western eyes – but they are a relic of colonialism and capitalism
~ Pat Robertson's lasting influence on American politics: 3 essential reads
~ On loving and understanding our communities: Journalist Melissa Montalvo in Fresno, California
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter