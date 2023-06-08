Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

On loving and understanding our communities: Journalist Melissa Montalvo in Fresno, California

By natematias
"In the hands of Melissa Montalvo and other journalists, journalism is a mirror for a community with the majority of Fresno's population and a minority of its power..."


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Apple's new Vision Pro mixed-reality headset could bring the metaverse back to life
~ While humans were in strict lockdown, wild mammals roamed further – new research
~ African plumes bring heat of the Sahara to UK – but climate change could make them less frequent
~ Voices from Sanyang: Adja, the fish smoker
~ Outspoken Philippine Ex-Senator Denied Bail
~ South Sudan Ratifies Crucial African Women’s Rights Treaty
~ The counteroffensive has started in Ukraine — or maybe not
~ Sex, money and love: what South African university students say about romance and dating in a material age
~ Kenya’s opposition wants to split up the country – but secession calls seldom succeed
~ Chad on the brink: how the war in Sudan hurts its fragile neighbour
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter