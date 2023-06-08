Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Apple's new Vision Pro mixed-reality headset could bring the metaverse back to life

By Omar H. Fares, Lecturer in the Ted Rogers School of Retail Management, Toronto Metropolitan University
After struggling to go mainstream, Apple’s recent announcement of the Vision Pro mixed-reality headset could be the lifeline the metaverse needs.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
