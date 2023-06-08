Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

African plumes bring heat of the Sahara to UK – but climate change could make them less frequent

By Richard Washington, Professor of Climate Science, University of Oxford
It’s not often that the UK feels as hot as the central Sahara, but there were certainly a few days in the summer of 2022 when that was the case. Such heat waves can occur when the Sahara arrives on our doorstep on the back of unusual winds. How do these events work and what can we expect from them in the future?

Heat waves are made in several ways, starting with intense sunshine. But as the early weeks of the summer of 2023…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
