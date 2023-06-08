Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Outspoken Philippine Ex-Senator Denied Bail

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Supporters of former senator Leila de Lima outside the Hall of Justice in Muntinlupa City, Philippines, May 12, 2023. © 2023 Eloisa Lopez/Reuters On Wednesday, a Philippine court denied bail for former Senator Leila de Lima, who has unjustly been in police detention for more than six years. De Lima has already been acquitted in two of the three separate drug cases brought against her. The European Union and other governments should press President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to drop the remaining charges and release de Lima. The denial of bail for de Lima request illustrates…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ On loving and understanding our communities: Journalist Melissa Montalvo in Fresno, California
~ Apple's new Vision Pro mixed-reality headset could bring the metaverse back to life
~ While humans were in strict lockdown, wild mammals roamed further – new research
~ African plumes bring heat of the Sahara to UK – but climate change could make them less frequent
~ Voices from Sanyang: Adja, the fish smoker
~ South Sudan Ratifies Crucial African Women’s Rights Treaty
~ The counteroffensive has started in Ukraine — or maybe not
~ Sex, money and love: what South African university students say about romance and dating in a material age
~ Kenya’s opposition wants to split up the country – but secession calls seldom succeed
~ Chad on the brink: how the war in Sudan hurts its fragile neighbour
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter