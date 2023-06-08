Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What Ukraine dam breach means for the country's counteroffensive and aid deployment

By Christopher Morris, Teaching Fellow, School of Strategy, Marketing and Innovation, University of Portsmouth
The humanitarian and ecological challenges caused by the breaching of the Nova Kakhovka dam present massive challenges for Ukraine, as it launches its long-awaited offensive. Mounting operations to assist and evacuate civilians from affected areas will deplete manpower and resources when the conflict is at a critical juncture.

This is to Russia’s advantage. While Ukraine has already deployed…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The counteroffensive has started in Ukraine — or maybe not
~ Sex, money and love: what South African university students say about romance and dating in a material age
~ Kenya’s opposition wants to split up the country – but secession calls seldom succeed
~ Chad on the brink: how the war in Sudan hurts its fragile neighbour
~ Caroline Lucas and the heavy burden of being a party's only member of parliament
~ Beauty procedures from manicures to cosmetic surgery carry risk — and the reward of a better life — podcast
~ Why a federal judge found Tennessee’s anti-drag law unconstitutional
~ A survivor's vengeance: How Donald Trump could win again
~ Listen: Indian PM Modi is expected to get a rockstar welcome in the U.S. How much is the diaspora fuelling him?
~ Crocodile's 'virgin birth' is a first for science's history books
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter