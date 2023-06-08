Tolerance.ca
Crocodile's 'virgin birth' is a first for science's history books

By Louise Gentle, Principal Lecturer in Wildlife Conservation, Nottingham Trent University
Stories of virgin births, where young are produced without fertilisation, have been told throughout history. Mars the ancient Roman god, Horus the ancient Egyptian god and Qi from ancient Chinese mythology were all born to virgins. But virgin births actually do happen in the natural world.

The first evidence of a virgin birth in crocodiles has been reported in a captive American crocodile,…The Conversation


