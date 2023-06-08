Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ukraine recap: dams, lies and economic statistics

By Jonathan Este, Senior International Affairs Editor, Associate Editor
The likely cause of the destruction of the Kakhovka dam and power plant in the early hours of Tuesday morning remains shrouded in mystery – predictably, both sides are blaming each other. But it’s important to remember that under the Geneva conventions the destruction of infrastructure such as dams and nuclear power plants are considered war crimes. (And let’s not forget that the massive Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant is just upstream and depends on water from the Kakhovka reservoir for its cooling system.)

However, at present we don’t even know for sure that the disaster was a deliberate…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The counteroffensive has started in Ukraine — or maybe not
~ Sex, money and love: what South African university students say about romance and dating in a material age
~ Kenya’s opposition wants to split up the country – but secession calls seldom succeed
~ Chad on the brink: how the war in Sudan hurts its fragile neighbour
~ Caroline Lucas and the heavy burden of being a party's only member of parliament
~ Beauty procedures from manicures to cosmetic surgery carry risk — and the reward of a better life — podcast
~ What Ukraine dam breach means for the country's counteroffensive and aid deployment
~ Why a federal judge found Tennessee’s anti-drag law unconstitutional
~ A survivor's vengeance: How Donald Trump could win again
~ Listen: Indian PM Modi is expected to get a rockstar welcome in the U.S. How much is the diaspora fuelling him?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter