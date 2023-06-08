Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Five ways to make your summer barbecue better for the environment

By Sarah Bridle, Professor of Food, Climate and Society, University of York
Summer has finally arrived. Sunny days and brighter evenings are the perfect opportunity to gather friends and family and fire up the barbecue. But, while we all enjoy eating outdoors, it’s important to stop and think about the impact your meal could have on the planet.

The global food system (the production, processing and distribution of the world’s food) has a substantial environmental footprint. In fact, it accounts for nearly one-third of all greenhouse gas emissions. ResearchThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The counteroffensive has started in Ukraine — or maybe not
~ Sex, money and love: what South African university students say about romance and dating in a material age
~ Kenya’s opposition wants to split up the country – but secession calls seldom succeed
~ Chad on the brink: how the war in Sudan hurts its fragile neighbour
~ Caroline Lucas and the heavy burden of being a party's only member of parliament
~ Beauty procedures from manicures to cosmetic surgery carry risk — and the reward of a better life — podcast
~ What Ukraine dam breach means for the country's counteroffensive and aid deployment
~ Why a federal judge found Tennessee’s anti-drag law unconstitutional
~ A survivor's vengeance: How Donald Trump could win again
~ Listen: Indian PM Modi is expected to get a rockstar welcome in the U.S. How much is the diaspora fuelling him?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter