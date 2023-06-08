Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Осужденный адвокат должен быть освобожден

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image  Defendants listen to the verdict in their trial on charges related to the July 2022 protests in Nukus, the main city in Karakalpakstan, at a court in Bukhara, Uzbekistan on January 31, 2023. © 2023 AFP via Getty Images «Вперед, каракалпаки!» — так блогер и адвокат Даулет Тажимуратов отреагировал из «аквариума» в зале суда на решение апелляционной инстанции, оставившей без изменения 5 июня его 16-летний приговор. Остальным 14 осужденным по «нукусскому делу», возникшему в связи с событиями в Каракалпакстане в июле 2022 года, тюремные сроки были либо сокращены, либо заменены…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
