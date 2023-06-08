Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Blue carbon: could a solution to the climate challenge be buried in the depths of fiords?

By Rebecca J McLeod, Senior Research Fellow in Marine Ecology, University of Otago
William Austin, Professor in marine geology, University of St Andrews
Marine sediments are the world’s largest store of carbon, and fiords in particular are a massive sink. But New Zealand doesn’t even have an oceans policy to develop blue carbon climate policy.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
