Australia should follow Ireland's lead and add stronger health warning labels to alcohol

By Emmanuel Kuntsche, Director of the Centre for Alcohol Policy Research, La Trobe University
Paula O'Brien, Associate Professor in Faculty of Law, The University of Melbourne
Robin Room, Professor, Centre for Alcohol Policy Research, La Trobe University
Ireland recently passed legislation to introduce clearer alcohol labels to warn about the risks of liver disease and fatal cancers from drinking alcohol. Australia should do the same.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
