Satellite images show that Spain is in danger of drying out one of the main wetlands in Europe
By Miguel de Felipe Toro, Investigador predoctoral en Ecología de Humedales, Estación Biológica de Doñana (EBD-CSIC)
Carmen Díaz-Paniagua, Investigadora del Departamento de Ecología y Evolución, Estación Biológica de Doñana (EBD-CSIC)
David Aragonés Borrego, Técnico especialista SIG y Teledetección alumno de doctorado en Geografía, Estación Biológica de Doñana (EBD-CSIC)
A recent study reveals that 59% of the ponds in Doñana have not been flooded since at least 2013. Water abstractions from the aquifer are one of the main reasons behind the demise of this iconic wetland.
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, June 7, 2023