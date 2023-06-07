AUKUS is already trialling autonomous weapons systems – where is NZ's policy on next-generation warfare?
By Jeremy Moses, Associate Professor in International Relations, University of Canterbury
Sian Troath, Postdoctoral fellow, University of Canterbury
While the technologies being explored under ‘pillar two’ of the AUKUS security pact are becoming clearer, New Zealand’s policy on autonomous weapons and military AI has become increasingly murky.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, June 7, 2023