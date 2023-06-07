Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

AUKUS is already trialling autonomous weapons systems – where is NZ's policy on next-generation warfare?

By Jeremy Moses, Associate Professor in International Relations, University of Canterbury
Sian Troath, Postdoctoral fellow, University of Canterbury
While the technologies being explored under ‘pillar two’ of the AUKUS security pact are becoming clearer, New Zealand’s policy on autonomous weapons and military AI has become increasingly murky.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
