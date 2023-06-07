Tolerance.ca
Olympics: Act on Sexual Abuse Complaints by Indian Athletes

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Indian wrestlers, from right, Bajrang Punia, Sangita Phogat and Vinesh Phogat, ahead of their protest march towards the newly inaugurated parliament, in New Delhi, India, May 28, 2023.  © 2023 AP Photo/Shonal Ganguly (Nyon, Switzerland) – The International Olympic Committee (IOC) should immediately act to ensure reports of alleged sexual abuse of athletes by the president of the Wrestling Federation of India, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, are investigated fully, the Sport & Rights Alliance said today. In a statement on May 30, 2023, the IOC called for an “unbiased, criminal…


