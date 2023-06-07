Current emissions targets could keep the planet below a 2°C temperature rise but a turbocharged effort is needed
By Dirk-Jan van de Ven, Postdoc Researcher, BC3 - Basque Centre for Climate Change
Ajay Gambhir, Senior research fellow, Imperial College London
Alexandros Nikas, Senior Researcher, National Technical University of Athens
Shivika Mittal, Research fellow, Imperial College London
Study suggests that current national climate commitments could be enough to stabilise global warming within the century. But mitigation action needs to be turbocharged.
